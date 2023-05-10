Wednesday's contest between the Texas Rangers (21-14) and the Seattle Mariners (18-18) at T-Mobile Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Rangers coming out on top. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET on May 10.

The Mariners will look to Luis Castillo (2-0) versus the Rangers and Dane Dunning (2-0).

Rangers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Rangers vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 4, Mariners 3.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 5-2.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Texas and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 games.

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 15 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (60%) in those games.

Texas has played as an underdog of +155 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Texas is No. 2 in the majors, scoring 6.4 runs per game (223 total runs).

The Rangers have the ninth-best ERA (3.73) in the majors this season.

Rangers Schedule