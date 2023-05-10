Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round will see the Edmonton Oilers hosting the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday, May 10 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Golden Knights hold a 2-1 edge in the series. Oddsmakers give the Oilers -190 moneyline odds in this matchup with the Golden Knights (+160).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which club we think will come out on top in Wednesday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final score of Oilers 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Oilers (-190)

Oilers (-190) Computer Predicted Total: 6.7

6.7 Computer Predicted Spread: Oilers (-1.4)

Oilers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Oilers Splits and Trends

The Oilers are 50-23-9 overall and 6-11-17 in overtime contests.

In the 33 games Edmonton has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 17-9-7 record (good for 41 points).

In the five games this season the Oilers registered just one goal, they finished 0-4-1.

Edmonton has taken nine points from the 15 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (3-9-3 record).

The Oilers have scored three or more goals 69 times, and are 52-10-7 in those games (to record 111 points).

In the 37 games when Edmonton has scored a single power-play goal, it went 22-11-4 to register 48 points.

In the 49 games when it outshot its opponent, Edmonton is 35-10-4 (74 points).

The Oilers have been outshot by opponents in 41 games, going 19-15-7 to record 45 points.

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights have posted a record of 14-9-23 in overtime games to contribute to an overall mark of 51-22-9.

In the 34 games Vegas has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 47 points.

In 12 games this season when the Golden Knights ended a game with only one goal, they earned a total of four points (1-9-2).

Vegas has earned 13 points (4-10-5 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Golden Knights have scored more than two goals in 57 games, earning 106 points from those contests.

This season, Vegas has recorded a lone power-play goal in 27 games and picked up 39 points with a record of 19-7-1.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Vegas is 32-7-5 (69 points).

The Golden Knights' opponents have had more shots in 40 games. The Golden Knights went 21-16-3 in those contests (45 points).

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 1st 3.96 Goals Scored 3.26 14th 17th 3.12 Goals Allowed 2.74 11th 6th 33.6 Shots 31.6 15th 18th 31.4 Shots Allowed 31 13th 1st 32.7% Power Play % 20.3% 18th 20th 77% Penalty Kill % 77.4% 19th

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

