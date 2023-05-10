The Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers square off in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at BB&T Center on Wednesday, May 10, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Panthers are on top 3-0 in the series. The Panthers are underdogs (-105) against the Maple Leafs (-115).

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
  • Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Maple Leafs Moneyline Panthers Moneyline Total
DraftKings -105 -115 -
BetMGM -105 -115 6.5
PointsBet -105 -115 6.5

Maple Leafs vs Panthers Additional Info

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Betting Trends

  • Florida has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in 54 of 92 games this season.
  • The Maple Leafs are 13-13 when favored on the moneyline this season.
  • The Panthers have been made the underdog 11 times this season, and upset their opponent eight times.
  • Toronto is 13-13 (victorious in 50.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter.
  • Florida is 8-3 when it is underdogs of -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Maple Leafs Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Mitchell Marner 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+140) 2.5 (-133)
Auston Matthews 0.5 (-118) 1.5 (+135) 4.5 (-120)
Michael Bunting 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+125) 1.5 (-175)

Panthers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Matthew Tkachuk 0.5 (-167) 1.5 (+120) 3.5 (-115)
Aleksander Barkov Jr. 0.5 (-149) 1.5 (+170) 2.5 (-143)
Anton Lundell 0.5 (+170) 0.5 (+105) 1.5 (-189)

Maple Leafs Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
5-4-1 0-0 4-6-0 6.4 3.2 3.2

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
7-3-0 0-0 5-5-0 6.4 3.6 3.2

