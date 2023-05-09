The Dallas Stars ready for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round Tuesday against the Seattle Kraken, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken lead 2-1 in the series. The Kraken have +120 moneyline odds against the favorite Stars (-145).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Stars vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Betting Trends

Seattle has played 54 games this season with more than 5.5 goals.

The Stars have won 72.0% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (18-7).

The Kraken have secured an upset victory in nine, or 40.9%, of the 22 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Dallas is 15-5 (victorious in 75.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.

Seattle has 15 games this season playing as the underdog by +120 or longer, and is 9-6 in those contests.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+130) 1.5 (-189) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-154) 2.5 (-115) Tyler Seguin 0.5 (+180) 0.5 (-120) 2.5 (+110)

Kraken Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Beniers 0.5 (+195) 0.5 (-105) 1.5 (-161) Vince Dunn 0.5 (+125) 0.5 (-105) 1.5 (-175) Jaden Schwartz 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+100) 2.5 (-110)

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 0-0 5-5-0 5.6 3.2 2.7

Kraken Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 0-0 4-6-0 5.8 3.2 2.7

