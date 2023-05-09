Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Mariners on May 9, 2023
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Player prop bet odds for Ty France, Marcus Semien and others are listed when the Seattle Mariners host the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Mariners Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 40 hits with nine doubles, five home runs, 20 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a .292/.380/.467 slash line on the year.
- Semien will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .325 with five doubles, eight walks and six RBI.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|May. 8
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Angels
|May. 7
|2-for-6
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Angels
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|at Angels
|May. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has five doubles, nine home runs, 15 walks and 36 RBI (32 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.
- He has a slash line of .254/.327/.508 on the season.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|May. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|May. 7
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|7
|1
|at Angels
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Angels
|May. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
France Stats
- France has 10 doubles, two home runs, 12 walks and 16 RBI (34 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He has a .264/.356/.388 slash line so far this year.
- France hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .281 with a double, a home run, three walks and an RBI.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|May. 8
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 7
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 6
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 5
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 4
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Jarred Kelenic Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Kelenic Stats
- Jarred Kelenic has 34 hits with 10 doubles, seven home runs, 10 walks and 16 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashing .288/.346/.551 so far this season.
Kelenic Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|May. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 4
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
