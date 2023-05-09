The Seattle Mariners (17-18) and the Texas Rangers (21-13) will square off on Tuesday, May 9 at T-Mobile Park, with George Kirby getting the ball for the Mariners and Andrew Heaney toeing the rubber for the Rangers. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -175 moneyline odds against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at +145. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this contest.

Rangers vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (3-2, 3.11 ERA) vs Heaney - TEX (2-2, 5.52 ERA)

Rangers vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have been favorites in 23 games this season and won 12 (52.2%) of those contests.

The Mariners have played five times as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, and won in each game.

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Mariners have a 4-2 record from the six games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rangers have been victorious in nine, or 64.3%, of the 14 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rangers have come away with a win one times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 5-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 2nd Win AL West +300 - 2nd

