Robbie Grossman -- 0-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the mound, on May 8 at 9:40 PM ET.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman has three doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .245.

Grossman has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 27 games this season, with multiple hits in 14.8% of those games.

In 11.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Grossman has had an RBI in nine games this year (33.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (14.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 12 of 27 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 11 11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

