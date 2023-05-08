Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Mariners - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ezequiel Duran -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the hill, on May 8 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) in his last game against the Angels.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .318 with four doubles, four home runs and a walk.
- Duran has recorded a hit in 17 of 26 games this season (65.4%), including eight multi-hit games (30.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 15.4% of his games this year, and 4.5% of his plate appearances.
- Duran has picked up an RBI in nine games this year (34.6%), with two or more RBI in six of those games (23.1%).
- In nine of 26 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|10
|12 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (40.0%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (50.0%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Mariners have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.52).
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 24 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Gilbert (1-1 with a 4.01 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his seventh of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.01, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .230 against him.
