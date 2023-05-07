Entering round four at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship, Wyndham Clark leads with a score of -16. Watch as the action continues from Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

How to Watch the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship

Start Time: 7:40 AM ET

7:40 AM ET Venue: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par/Distance: Par 71/7,448 yards

Par 71/7,448 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel, CBS

Golf Channel, CBS Sunday TV: Golf Channel, CBS

Wells Fargo Championship Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Wyndham Clark 1st -16 67-67-63 Xander Schauffele 2nd -14 66-69-64 Adam Scott 3rd -11 67-68-67 Tyrrell Hatton 3rd -11 69-65-68 Sung-Jae Im 5th -10 69-66-68

Wells Fargo Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Group 1:30 PM ET Xander Schauffele (-14/2nd), Wyndham Clark (-16/1st) 1:20 PM ET Tyrrell Hatton (-11/3rd), Adam Scott (-11/3rd) 1:10 PM ET Harris English (-10/5th), Tommy Fleetwood (-10/5th) 1:00 PM ET Brendon Todd (-9/8th), Sung-Jae Im (-10/5th) 12:50 PM ET Corey Conners (-8/9th), Gary Woodland (-8/9th) 12:25 PM ET Justin Thomas (-8/9th), Adam Svensson (-8/9th) 12:40 PM ET Michael Kim (-8/9th), Max Homa (-8/9th) 12:15 PM ET Nate Lashley (-8/9th), Viktor Hovland (-7/16th) 12:05 PM ET Alex Smalley (-7/16th), Seamus Power (-7/16th) 11:45 AM ET Rickie Fowler (-6/20th), Matt Kuchar (-6/20th)

