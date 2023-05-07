On Sunday, Travis Jankowski (on the back of going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Suarez. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Angels.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: José Suarez
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

  • Jankowski is batting .303 with five doubles, a triple and seven walks.
  • Jankowski has picked up a hit in 13 of 24 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
  • In 24 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • In seven games this year (29.2%), Jankowski has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 10 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 12
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (58.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.03).
  • Angels pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Suarez (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 7.89 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
  • In his last outing on Sunday, April 30 against the Milwaukee Brewers, the lefty went five scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.89, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .337 against him.
