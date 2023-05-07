Stars vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3
The Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken meet in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday, May 7, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is tied up 1-1. The Stars are the favorite, with -145 moneyline odds, in this game against the Kraken, who have +125 moneyline odds.
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have been favored on the moneyline 64 times this season, and have finished 41-23 in those games.
- Dallas is 30-15 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Stars a 59.2% chance to win.
Kraken Betting Insights
- This season the Kraken have been an underdog 51 times, and won 23, or 45.1%, of those games.
- Seattle has gone 17-13, a 56.7% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +125 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 44.4% chance of victory for the Kraken.
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas has not gone over in its past 10 games.
- In their last 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 0.8 higher than their season-long average.
- The Stars' 281 goals this season make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.
- The Stars have conceded the third-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 215 (2.6 per game).
- The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +66.
Kraken Advanced Stats
- In Seattle's past 10 games, it has gone over the total once.
- In their last 10 games, Kraken's game goal totals average 9.4 goals, 2.8 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Kraken have the NHL's fourth-best scoring offense (289 total goals, 3.5 per game).
- The Kraken have conceded 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th.
- Their 10th-best goal differential is +37.
