The Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken square off for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Sunday, May 7, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is tied up at 1-1. The Kraken are underdogs (+120) in this game against the Stars (-145).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Stars vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Betting Trends

Seattle has combined with its opponent to score more than 5.5 goals in 53 of 91 games this season.

The Stars have been victorious in 18 of their 24 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (75.0%).

The Kraken have been listed as the underdog 21 times this season, and upset their opponent eight times.

Dallas is 15-4 (winning 78.9% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.

Seattle has a record of 8-6 in games when bookmakers list the team at +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+125) 1.5 (-200) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-161) 2.5 (-110) Tyler Seguin 0.5 (+170) 0.5 (-133) 2.5 (+100)

Kraken Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Beniers 0.5 (+190) 0.5 (-105) 1.5 (-161) Vince Dunn 0.5 (+130) 0.5 (-105) 1.5 (-189) Jaden Schwartz 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+100) 2.5 (-128)

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 0-0 5-5-0 5.7 3.50 2.20

Kraken Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 0-0 3-7-0 5.9 2.60 2.70

