The Seattle Kraken take their home ice at Climate Pledge Arena against the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Sunday, May 7, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is knotted up at 1-1. Oddsmakers list the Kraken as the underdog in this matchup, listing them +120 moneyline odds against the Stars (-145).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Stars vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Betting Trends

Dallas and its opponent have combined to score more than 5.5 goals in 45 of 90 games this season.

The Stars have won 75.0% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (18-6).

The Kraken have been the underdog 21 times this season, and upset their opponent in eight, or 38.1%, of those games.

Dallas is 15-4 when playing with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter (78.9% win percentage).

Seattle has a record of 8-6 in games when sportsbooks list the team at +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+125) 1.5 (-200) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-161) 2.5 (-110) Tyler Seguin 0.5 (+170) 0.5 (-133) 2.5 (+100)

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 0-0 5-5-0 5.7 3.5 2.2

