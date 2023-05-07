Roope Hintz will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken play in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 9:30 PM ET on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Thinking about a wager on Hintz in the Stars-Kraken matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Roope Hintz vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Hintz Season Stats Insights

In 73 games this season, Hintz has averaged 17:33 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +31.

In Hintz's 73 games played this season he's scored in 28 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 48 of 73 games this season, Hintz has registered a point, and 19 of those games included multiple points.

Hintz has an assist in 27 of 73 games this year, with multiple assists on nine occasions.

Hintz's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 60.6% that he hits the over.

Hintz has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hintz Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 73 Games 8 75 Points 9 37 Goals 4 38 Assists 5

