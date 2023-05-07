Ezequiel Duran -- hitting .316 with a double, two home runs and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Jose Suarez on the mound, on May 7 at 4:07 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Angels.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Angels Starter: José Suarez

TV Channel: BSW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .313 with four doubles, three home runs and a walk.

Duran has recorded a hit in 16 of 25 games this season (64.0%), including seven multi-hit games (28.0%).

In 12.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Duran has driven home a run in eight games this season (32.0%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In eight games this season (32.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 9 12 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

