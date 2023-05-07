Bubba Thompson Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Bubba Thompson (.238 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Jose Suarez and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Angels.
Bubba Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: José Suarez
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Bubba Thompson At The Plate
- Thompson is hitting .186 with four doubles, a triple and a walk.
- In six of 21 games this year (28.6%), Thompson has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a home run in his 21 games this year.
- Thompson has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In seven of 21 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Bubba Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|10
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (20.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, 0.9 per game).
- Suarez gets the start for the Angels, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 7.89 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the left-hander went five scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering two hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 7.89 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .337 to opposing hitters.
