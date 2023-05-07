Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia (.343 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Jose Suarez and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: José Suarez
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Angels Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Angels Player Props
|How to Watch Rangers vs Angels
|Rangers vs Angels Odds
|Rangers vs Angels Prediction
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .244 with four doubles, eight home runs and 12 walks.
- Garcia has gotten a hit in 18 of 31 games this year (58.1%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (22.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 19.4% of his games in 2023 (six of 31), and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 17 games this year (54.8%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (22.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 54.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 16.1%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|13
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.7%)
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (53.8%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (53.8%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, 0.9 per game).
- Suarez (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 7.89 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the lefty tossed five scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 25-year-old has put together a 7.89 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .337 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.