Travis Jankowski Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Saturday, Travis Jankowski (.276 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Angels.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski has four doubles, a triple and seven walks while batting .279.
- In 52.2% of his games this season (12 of 23), Jankowski has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (17.4%) he recorded more than one.
- In 23 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- In six games this season, Jankowski has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 39.1% of his games this year (nine of 23), he has scored, and in three of those games (13.0%) he has scored more than once.
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|11
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (45.5%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (54.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.85).
- Angels pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, 0.9 per game).
- Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his sixth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.85 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday, April 29 against the Milwaukee Brewers, the left-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.85, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .255 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.