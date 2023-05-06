After claiming a win in the Mexico Open at Vidanta in his last outing, Tony Finau is set to compete in the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina from May 4- 7.

Looking to bet on Finau at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Tony Finau Insights

Finau has finished below par on 13 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 16 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has recorded the best score of the day in one of his last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 on five occasions.

Finau has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 11 times.

In his past five tournaments, Finau has finished atop the leaderboard once.

Finau has finished with a score better than the tournament average in each of his past five tournaments, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Finau will try to make the cut for the 13th time in a row by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 15 -10 275 4 23 7 11 $11.2M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

In Finau's past six appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 33rd.

Finau has five made cuts in his past six appearances at this tournament.

Finau finished 41st in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,295 yards, 243 yards shorter than the 7,538-yard par 71 for this week's event.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Quail Hollow Club, the scoring average is higher at -1 per tournament.

Courses that Finau has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,310 yards, 228 yards shorter than the 7,538-yard Quail Hollow Club this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Finau's Last Time Out

Finau was in the 94th percentile on par 3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, with an average of 2.8 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

He shot well to finish in the 99th percentile on par 4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, averaging 3.78 strokes on those 36 holes.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Finau shot better than 96% of the competitors (averaging 4.25 strokes).

Finau recorded a birdie or better on five of 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Finau recorded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 2.4).

Finau's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta were more than the field average of five.

In that most recent outing, Finau's showing on the 36 par-4s included a bogey or worse two times (the field's average was worse, at 5.3).

Finau ended the Mexico Open at Vidanta recording a birdie or better on 12 par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.5 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Mexico Open at Vidanta averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Finau finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards
Finau Odds to Win: +1600

