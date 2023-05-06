Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (19-14) will face off against Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (18-13) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Saturday, May 6. First pitch is scheduled for 9:07 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Angels as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rangers -105 moneyline odds. An 8.5-run total has been set in this contest.

Rangers vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Reid Detmers - LAA (0-2, 4.85 ERA) vs Nathan Eovaldi - TEX (3-2, 3.93 ERA)

Rangers vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Rangers vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Angels have won 14 out of the 22 games, or 63.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Angels have gone 14-8 (winning 63.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Angels played five of their last 10 games as the moneyline favorite, and won all of them.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Rangers have been underdogs in 11 games this season and have come away with the win six times (54.5%) in those contests.

This season, the Rangers have been victorious five times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nate Lowe 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Bubba Thompson 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+290) Josh Jung 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200) Ezequiel Duran 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+210)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 2nd Win AL West +450 - 3rd

