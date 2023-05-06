The Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien hit the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday.

Rangers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET TV Channel: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers have hit 43 homers this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Texas ranks fifth in the majors with a .446 team slugging percentage.

The Rangers rank eighth in MLB with a .260 team batting average.

Texas is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking third with 195 total runs this season.

The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .338 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

The Rangers rank 13th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Texas has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.

Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.74 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

Rangers pitchers have a 1.186 WHIP this season, fifth-best in the majors.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Nathan Eovaldi (3-2) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander allowed three hits in nine scoreless innings pitched against the New York Yankees on Saturday.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Eovaldi has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 4/29/2023 Yankees W 2-0 Home Nathan Eovaldi Jhony Brito 4/30/2023 Yankees W 15-2 Home Martín Pérez Nestor Cortes Jr. 5/2/2023 Diamondbacks W 6-4 Home Jon Gray Zac Gallen 5/3/2023 Diamondbacks L 12-7 Home Andrew Heaney Brandon Pfaadt 5/5/2023 Angels L 5-4 Away Dane Dunning Tyler Anderson 5/6/2023 Angels - Away Nathan Eovaldi Reid Detmers 5/7/2023 Angels - Away Martín Pérez José Suarez 5/8/2023 Mariners - Away Jon Gray Logan Gilbert 5/9/2023 Mariners - Away Andrew Heaney George Kirby 5/10/2023 Mariners - Away Dane Dunning Luis Castillo 5/11/2023 Athletics - Away Nathan Eovaldi Ken Waldichuk

