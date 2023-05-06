How to Watch the NBA on Saturday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The NBA Playoff schedule today, which includes the New York Knicks squaring off against the Miami Heat as one of two matchups, should provide some fireworks.
Today's NBA Games
The Miami Heat play host to the New York Knicks
The Knicks go on the road to face the Heat on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- MIA Record: 44-38
- NY Record: 47-35
- MIA Stats: 109.5 PPG (30th in NBA), 109.8 Opp. PPG (second)
- NY Stats: 116.0 PPG (11th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (12th)
Players to Watch
- MIA Key Player: Bam Adebayo (20.4 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.2 APG)
- NY Key Player: Julius Randle (25.1 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 4.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIA -4
- MIA Odds to Win: -175
- NY Odds to Win: +144
- Total: 209 points
The Los Angeles Lakers play host to the Golden State Warriors
The Warriors look to pull of an away win at the Lakers on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- LAL Record: 43-39
- GS Record: 44-38
- LAL Stats: 117.2 PPG (sixth in NBA), 116.6 Opp. PPG (20th)
- GS Stats: 118.9 PPG (second in NBA), 117.1 Opp. PPG (21st)
Players to Watch
- LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.9 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 2.6 APG)
- GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (29.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 6.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: LAL -3
- LAL Odds to Win: -153
- GS Odds to Win: +130
- Total: 228.5 points
