The Texas Rangers and Leody Taveras, who went 2-for-4 with a double last time out, take on Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Discover More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is hitting .262 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and six walks.

Taveras has reached base via a hit in nine games this season (of 18 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has gone deep in one of 18 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.

Taveras has driven in a run in four games this year (22.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in nine of 18 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 10 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (60.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

