Anthony Davis is one of the players to watch on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET, when the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) square off against the Golden State Warriors (44-38) at Crypto.com Arena.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on ABC with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

How to Watch Lakers vs. Warriors

Game Day: Saturday, May 6

Saturday, May 6 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Davis, Stephen Curry and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Lakers' Last Game

On Thursday, the Warriors beat the Lakers 127-100, led by Klay Thompson with 30 points. LeBron James was the top scorer for the losing team with 23 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM LeBron James 23 7 3 1 0 3 Rui Hachimura 21 5 0 1 0 4 Anthony Davis 11 7 4 1 3 0

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Warriors' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Klay Thompson 30 3 1 0 0 8 Stephen Curry 20 4 12 1 0 3 JaMychal Green 15 1 2 0 0 3

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis paces the Lakers at 12.5 rebounds per game, while also putting up 2.6 assists and 25.9 points.

James is tops on the Lakers with 28.9 points per contest and 6.8 assists, while also posting 8.3 rebounds.

D'Angelo Russell puts up a team-leading 6.2 assists per contest. He is also putting up 17.8 points and 3 rebounds, shooting 47% from the floor and 39.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jarred Vanderbilt averages 7.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 54.6% from the floor.

Malik Beasley puts up 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Warriors Players to Watch

The Warriors get 29.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game from Curry.

Jordan Poole is putting up a team-high 20.4 points per game. And he is contributing 2.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists, making 43% of his shots from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range, with 2.6 treys per game.

The Warriors receive 21.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Thompson.

Draymond Green tops the Warriors in assists (6.8 per game), and produces 8.5 points and 7.2 rebounds. He also averages 1 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.

Kevon Looney paces the Warriors in rebounding (9.3 per game), and puts up 7 points and 2.5 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Stephen Curry GS 30.9 4.9 5.6 0.8 0.3 4.8 Anthony Davis LAL 19.6 14.6 2.8 1.2 4 0.3 LeBron James LAL 23 9.7 5 0.8 1.2 2.3 Kevon Looney GS 6.8 14.5 3.9 0.5 0.4 0 D'Angelo Russell LAL 17 3.1 5.7 0.6 0.3 2.6 Klay Thompson GS 21.9 3.8 2.1 0.4 0.1 4.6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.