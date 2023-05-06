Bubba Thompson -- with a slugging percentage of .227 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, on May 6 at 9:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Bubba Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Bubba Thompson At The Plate

Thompson is batting .190 with four doubles, a triple and a walk.

Thompson has gotten a hit in six of 20 games this year (30.0%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a long ball in his 20 games this year.

Thompson has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored at least once six times this year (30.0%), including one multi-run game.

Bubba Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 9 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (22.2%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

