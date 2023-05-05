Rangers vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (18-12) versus the Los Angeles Angels (18-14) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Rangers. Game time is at 9:38 PM ET on May 5.
The Angels will look to Tyler Anderson (1-0) against the Rangers and Dane Dunning (2-0).
Rangers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSW
Rangers vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rangers 6, Angels 5.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Angels vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Angels vs Rangers Player Props
|Angels vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
Rangers Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have posted a mark of 2-1.
- When it comes to the total, Texas and its foes are 5-3-2 in its last 10 contests.
- The Rangers have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.
- The Rangers have come away with six wins in the 10 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Texas has a mark of 3-2 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +120 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Texas is the third-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 6.4 runs per game (191 total).
- The Rangers have the 10th-best ERA (3.74) in the majors this season.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 28
|Yankees
|W 5-2
|Jacob deGrom vs Clarke Schmidt
|April 29
|Yankees
|W 2-0
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Jhony Brito
|April 30
|Yankees
|W 15-2
|Martín Pérez vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
|May 2
|Diamondbacks
|W 6-4
|Jon Gray vs Zac Gallen
|May 3
|Diamondbacks
|L 12-7
|Andrew Heaney vs Brandon Pfaadt
|May 5
|@ Angels
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Tyler Anderson
|May 6
|@ Angels
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Reid Detmers
|May 7
|@ Angels
|-
|Martín Pérez vs José Suarez
|May 8
|@ Mariners
|-
|Jon Gray vs Logan Gilbert
|May 9
|@ Mariners
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs George Kirby
|May 10
|@ Mariners
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Luis Castillo
