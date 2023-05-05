Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Leody Taveras -- hitting .273 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the mound, on May 5 at 9:38 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: BSW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is batting .246 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.
- Taveras has reached base via a hit in eight games this season (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has homered in one of 17 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this year (23.5%), Taveras has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in eight of 17 games (47.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|9
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (55.6%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Angels have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.92).
- Angels pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, one per game).
- Anderson gets the start for the Angels, his sixth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 5.74 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday, April 29 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the left-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.74, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .290 batting average against him.
