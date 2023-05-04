Warriors vs. Lakers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Western Conference Semifinals Game 2
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers are 6.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Thursday, starting at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Lakers lead the series 1-0.
Warriors vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Chase Center
Warriors vs. Lakers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Warriors 119 - Lakers 115
Warriors vs Lakers Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Warriors vs. Lakers
- Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 6.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (227)
- The Lakers' .488 ATS win percentage (40-39-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Warriors' .476 mark (39-42-1 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Golden State (14-13) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 6.5 points or more this season (51.9%) than Los Angeles (5-12-1) does as a 6.5+-point underdog (27.8%).
- When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2022-23, Los Angeles and its opponents aren't as successful (52.4% of the time) as Golden State and its opponents (54.9%).
- The Warriors have a .638 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (37-21) this season while the Lakers have a .451 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (23-28).
Warriors Performance Insights
- Golden State has a top-five offense this year, ranking second-best in the league with 118.9 points per game. At the other end, it ranks 21st with 117.1 points allowed per contest.
- The Warriors have been one of the best teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are collecting 29.8 per game (best in NBA).
- In terms of three-point shooting, things are clicking for the Warriors, who are draining 16.6 threes per game (best in NBA) and shooting 38.5% from three-point land (second-best).
- Golden State has taken 52.1% two-pointers and 47.9% threes this season. Of the team's baskets, 61.5% are two-pointers and 38.5% are threes.
Lakers Performance Insights
- Los Angeles puts up 117.2 points per game and give up 116.6, ranking them sixth in the NBA on offense and 20th on defense.
- The Lakers are 15th in the NBA in assists (25.3 per game) in 2022-23.
- At 10.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.6% from downtown, the Lakers are 24th and 24th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.
- Los Angeles attempts 35.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 25.2% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 64.9% of its shots, with 74.8% of its makes coming from there.
