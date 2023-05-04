Maple Leafs vs. Panthers NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines
The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Florida Panthers Thursday in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers hold a 1-0 edge in the series. The Panthers have +170 moneyline odds against the favored Maple Leafs (-210).
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Maple Leafs Moneyline
|Panthers Moneyline
|Total
|DraftKings
|-200
|+170
|-
|BetMGM
|-210
|+170
|7
|PointsBet
|-222
|+180
|6.5
Maple Leafs vs Panthers Additional Info
|How to Watch Maple Leafs vs Panthers
|Maple Leafs vs Panthers Betting Trends & Stats
|Maple Leafs vs Panthers Player Props
|Maple Leafs vs Panthers Prediction
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Betting Trends
- Toronto's 89 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 7 goals 43 times.
- The Maple Leafs have gone 13-11 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.
- The Panthers have been the underdog nine times this season, and upset their opponent in six of those games.
- In games it has played with moneyline odds of -210 or shorter, Toronto is 4-4 (winning 50.0% of the time).
- Florida is 3-1 when oddsmakers have listed them as underdogs of +170 or longer on the moneyline.
Maple Leafs Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Mitchell Marner
|0.5 (-222)
|1.5 (+120)
|2.5 (-133)
|Auston Matthews
|0.5 (-133)
|1.5 (+120)
|4.5 (-120)
|Ryan O'Reilly
|0.5 (+135)
|0.5 (-139)
|1.5 (-167)
Panthers Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Matthew Tkachuk
|0.5 (-143)
|1.5 (+135)
|3.5 (-120)
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|0.5 (-143)
|1.5 (+175)
|2.5 (-149)
|Anton Lundell
|0.5 (+230)
|0.5 (+130)
|1.5 (-154)
Maple Leafs Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|7-3-0
|0-0
|5-5-0
|6.4
|3.4
|3
Panthers Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|5-4-1
|0-0
|6-4-0
|6.3
|3.5
|3.4
