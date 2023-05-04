How to Watch the Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Thursday, May 4, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers lead the series 1-0.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS will show this Maple Leafs versus Panthers game.
Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|5/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|Panthers
|4-2 FLA
|4/10/2023
|Panthers
|Maple Leafs
|2-1 (F/OT) TOR
|3/29/2023
|Maple Leafs
|Panthers
|3-2 (F/OT) FLA
|3/23/2023
|Panthers
|Maple Leafs
|6-2 TOR
|1/17/2023
|Maple Leafs
|Panthers
|5-4 (F/OT) TOR
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends
- The Maple Leafs have allowed 220 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking seventh in league action for the fewest goals against.
- The Maple Leafs score the ninth-most goals in the league (278 total, 3.4 per game).
- In the last 10 games, the Maple Leafs have secured 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
- On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have given up 3.0 goals per game (30 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 39 goals over that span.
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mitchell Marner
|80
|30
|69
|99
|94
|104
|0%
|William Nylander
|82
|40
|47
|87
|37
|70
|42.4%
|Auston Matthews
|74
|40
|45
|85
|55
|68
|52.5%
|John Tavares
|80
|36
|44
|80
|54
|46
|58.4%
|Michael Bunting
|82
|23
|26
|49
|38
|49
|33.3%
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers give up 3.3 goals per game (272 in total), 21st in the league.
- With 288 goals (3.5 per game), the Panthers have the league's sixth-best offense.
- Over the past 10 games, the Panthers have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.
- On the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 3.4 goals per game (34 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that stretch.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|79
|40
|69
|109
|62
|38
|44.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|68
|23
|55
|78
|38
|56
|54.9%
|Brandon Montour
|80
|16
|57
|73
|51
|33
|-
|Carter Verhaeghe
|81
|42
|31
|73
|56
|35
|48.8%
|Sam Reinhart
|82
|31
|36
|67
|38
|35
|50.6%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.