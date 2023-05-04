Joe Pavelski will be in action Thursday when his Dallas Stars face the Seattle Kraken in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center. Considering a bet on Pavelski in the Stars-Kraken matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Joe Pavelski vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -159)

0.5 points (Over odds: -159) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Pavelski Season Stats Insights

Pavelski has averaged 17:43 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +42).

Pavelski has scored a goal in a game 25 times this season over 82 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 49 of 82 games this year, Pavelski has registered a point, and 20 of those games included multiple points.

Pavelski has an assist in 38 of 82 games this season, with multiple assists on 10 occasions.

Pavelski has an implied probability of 61.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Pavelski going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 41.7%.

Pavelski Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 82 Games 7 77 Points 15 28 Goals 9 49 Assists 6

