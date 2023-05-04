Evgenii Dadonov will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken face off on Thursday at American Airlines Center in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Dadonov's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Evgenii Dadonov vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Dadonov Season Stats Insights

Dadonov has averaged 14:43 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -8).

In six of 73 games this season, Dadonov has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 28 of 73 games this year, Dadonov has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Dadonov has an assist in 24 of 73 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Dadonov goes over his points prop total is 44.4%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Dadonov going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Dadonov Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +37.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 73 Games 10 33 Points 7 7 Goals 2 26 Assists 5

