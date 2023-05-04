Evgenii Dadonov Player Prop Bets: Stars vs. Kraken - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2
Evgenii Dadonov will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken face off on Thursday at American Airlines Center in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Dadonov's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.
Evgenii Dadonov vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)
Stars vs Kraken Game Info
Dadonov Season Stats Insights
- Dadonov has averaged 14:43 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -8).
- In six of 73 games this season, Dadonov has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- In 28 of 73 games this year, Dadonov has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.
- Dadonov has an assist in 24 of 73 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.
- The implied probability that Dadonov goes over his points prop total is 44.4%, based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Dadonov going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.
Dadonov Stats vs. the Kraken
- The Kraken are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +37.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Seattle
|73
|Games
|10
|33
|Points
|7
|7
|Goals
|2
|26
|Assists
|5
