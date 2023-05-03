Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (18-11) will host Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (16-14) at Globe Life Field on Wednesday, May 3, with a start time of 2:05 PM ET.

The Rangers are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +105 odds to upset. An 8-run over/under is listed in this game.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney - TEX (2-2, 4.38 ERA) vs Brandon Pfaadt - ARI (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won 11, or 64.7%, of the 17 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rangers have gone 11-5 (winning 68.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Texas has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rangers have a 4-2 record from the six games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Diamondbacks have come away with 11 wins in the 22 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been victorious nine times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 2nd Win AL West +350 - 2nd

