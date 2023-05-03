Wednesday's game between the Texas Rangers (18-11) and Arizona Diamondbacks (16-14) going head-to-head at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:05 PM ET on May 3.

The Rangers will look to Andrew Heaney (2-2) against the Diamondbacks and Brandon Pfaadt.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET
Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 4-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 5-3-2 in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Rangers covered the spread.

This season, the Rangers have won 11 out of the 17 games, or 64.7%, in which they've been favored.

Texas has a record of 11-5 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 55.6% chance to win.

Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 184 total runs this season.

The Rangers have a 3.45 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule