Travis Jankowski -- with a slugging percentage of .310 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on May 2 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski has three doubles, a triple and seven walks while hitting .288.

Jankowski has gotten a hit in 10 of 20 games this season (50.0%), with more than one hit on four occasions (20.0%).

He has not hit a long ball in his 20 games this year.

Jankowski has driven in a run in four games this season (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 35.0% of his games this year (seven of 20), he has scored, and in three of those games (15.0%) he has scored more than once.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings