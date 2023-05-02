The first game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Tuesday will see the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken square off, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken have +150 moneyline odds against the favored Stars (-175).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-175) Kraken (+150) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won 64.5% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (40-22).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter, Dallas has a 21-7 record (winning 75.0% of its games).

The Stars have a 63.6% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Stars Advanced Stats

In its last 10 games, Dallas has not gone over.

During their past 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 0.5 higher than their season-long average.

The Stars create the seventh-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 281 this season.

On defense, the Stars are one of the best units in NHL action, conceding 215 goals to rank third.

The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +66.

