The Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken for Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Tuesday, May 2, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/21/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/13/2023 Kraken Stars 5-2 DAL 3/11/2023 Kraken Stars 4-3 (F/OT) DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have allowed 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in league action.

The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the league (281 total, 3.4 per game).

In the last 10 games, the Stars have secured 85.0% of the possible points with an 8-1-1 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 17 goals (1.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have allowed 252 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the league.

The Kraken's 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Kraken have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

On the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) over that stretch.

Kraken Key Players