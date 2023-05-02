Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks on May 2, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Marcus Semien and others are listed when the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Semien Stats
- Semien has six doubles, five home runs, 14 walks and 23 RBI (30 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.
- He's slashed .268/.346/.455 on the season.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 30
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 28
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 27
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Reds
|Apr. 26
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has 28 hits with four doubles, eight home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 30 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a slash line of .267/.322/.533 on the year.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 30
|2-for-3
|3
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Apr. 26
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Zac Gallen Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Gallen Stats
- Zac Gallen (4-1) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his seventh start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.
- Gallen will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.
- The 27-year-old's 2.15 ERA ranks 10th, .770 WHIP ranks fourth, and 12.2 K/9 ranks fifth among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Gallen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 26
|6.1
|4
|0
|0
|12
|0
|vs. Padres
|Apr. 21
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|11
|0
|at Marlins
|Apr. 16
|6.2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Apr. 10
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|11
|1
|at Padres
|Apr. 4
|6.0
|7
|5
|4
|3
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Jon Gray's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Geraldo Perdomo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
Perdomo Stats
- Geraldo Perdomo has six doubles, a triple, two home runs, seven walks and 16 RBI (23 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .383/.456/.617 on the year.
Perdomo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Apr. 30
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Apr. 29
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|4
|6
|0
|at Rockies
|Apr. 28
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 25
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 24
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Geraldo Perdomo or other Diamondbacks players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.