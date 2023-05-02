Rangers vs. Diamondbacks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Jon Gray gets the nod on the mound for the Texas Rangers against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
Oddsmakers list the Diamondbacks as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rangers +120 moneyline odds. The total for the game is listed at 8 runs.
Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Diamondbacks
|-145
|+120
|8
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Rangers Recent Betting Performance
- Over their last 10 contests, the Rangers were named underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- The Rangers have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 games (one of those matchups had a runline.
Rangers Betting Records & Stats
- The Rangers have come away with five wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Texas has a record of 2-2 when it's set as an underdog of +120 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- So far this season, Texas and its opponents have hit the over in 17 of its 28 games with a total.
- The Rangers have played just two games with a spread this season and covered in each game.
Rangers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|11-5
|6-6
|7-3
|10-8
|13-8
|4-3
