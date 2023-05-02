Jamie Benn will be on the ice Tuesday when his Dallas Stars face the Seattle Kraken in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center. If you're thinking about a wager on Benn against the Kraken, we have plenty of info to help.

Jamie Benn vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -130)

0.5 points (Over odds: -130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Benn Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Benn has averaged 15:47 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +23.

Benn has scored a goal in a game 30 times this season over 82 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 51 of 82 games this season, Benn has registered a point, and 21 of those games included multiple points.

Benn has an assist in 34 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists 11 times.

Benn's implied probability to go over his point total is 56.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Benn going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Benn Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have given up 252 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 82 Games 6 78 Points 7 33 Goals 2 45 Assists 5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.