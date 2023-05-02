Ezequiel Duran and his .444 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (111 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks and Zac Gallen on May 2 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Yankees.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is hitting .302 with three doubles, two home runs and a walk.

Duran is batting .333 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Duran has picked up a hit in 61.9% of his 21 games this year, with at least two hits in 23.8% of them.

He has hit a home run in two of 21 games played this season, and in 3% of his plate appearances.

Duran has driven in a run in seven games this year (33.3%), including four games with more than one RBI (19.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once five times this year (23.8%), including one multi-run game.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 7 10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings