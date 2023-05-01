The Boston Celtics are 10.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The matchup has an over/under of 213.5 points.

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: TNT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -10.5 213.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

  • Boston and its opponents have gone over 213.5 combined points in 65 of 82 games this season.
  • The average total in Boston's matchups this year is 229.4, 15.9 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Celtics' ATS record is 45-37-0 this season.
  • Boston has entered the game as favorites 73 times this season and won 52, or 71.2%, of those games.
  • Boston has a record of 8-5, a 61.5% win rate, when it's favored by -550 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The Celtics have a 84.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

76ers Betting Records & Stats

  • Philadelphia has combined with its opponents to score more than 213.5 points in 57 of 82 games this season.
  • Philadelphia has a 226.1-point average over/under in its contests this season, 12.6 more points than this game's total.
  • So far this year, Philadelphia has put together a 48-34-0 record against the spread.
  • The 76ers have been victorious in 12, or 48%, of the 25 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • Philadelphia has played as an underdog of +400 or more once this season and won that game.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Philadelphia has a 20% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Celtics vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 213.5 % of Games Over 213.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 65 79.3% 117.9 233.1 111.4 222.3 227.8
76ers 57 69.5% 115.2 233.1 110.9 222.3 224.2

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

  • The Celtics are 8-2 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their past 10 games.
  • The Celtics have hit the over in five of their last 10 outings.
  • Boston sports a better record against the spread at home (23-18-0) than it does in road games (22-19-0).
  • The 117.9 points per game the Celtics average are seven more points than the 76ers give up (110.9).
  • Boston has a 39-21 record against the spread and a 48-12 record overall when putting up more than 110.9 points.

Additional 76ers Insights & Trends

  • Philadelphia has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in its last 10 games.
  • In their past 10 contests, the 76ers have hit the over five times.
  • Philadelphia has performed better against the spread at home (25-16-0) than away (23-18-0) this year.
  • The 76ers score just 3.8 more points per game (115.2) than the Celtics allow (111.4).
  • When it scores more than 111.4 points, Philadelphia is 37-13 against the spread and 43-7 overall.

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Celtics and 76ers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 45-37 8-11 43-39
76ers 48-34 1-0 47-35

Celtics vs. 76ers Point Insights

Celtics 76ers
117.9
Points Scored (PG)
 115.2
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 14
39-21
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 37-13
48-12
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 43-7
111.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 110.9
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 3
35-16
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 41-18
41-10
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 43-16

