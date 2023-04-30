On Sunday, Robbie Grossman (.425 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 108 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Nestor Cortes Jr.. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Yankees.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

  • Grossman is batting .250 with three doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
  • Grossman enters this game on a 10-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .368 with one homer.
  • Grossman has picked up a hit in 63.6% of his 22 games this season, with at least two hits in 13.6% of them.
  • He has gone deep in 13.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Grossman has had an RBI in six games this year (27.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (18.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored a run in 10 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 8
9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff is fifth in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees' 3.35 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, one per game).
  • Cortes gets the start for the Yankees, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.49 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 28 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the lefty went five innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.49 ERA ranks 40th, 1.059 WHIP ranks 20th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 31st.
