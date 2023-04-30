Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees meet Robbie Grossman and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rangers vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers have hit 34 homers this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

Fueled by 88 extra-base hits, Texas ranks ninth in MLB with a .431 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers' .256 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.

Texas has scored 163 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Rangers have an OBP of .334 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Rangers rank 12th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Texas strikes out nine batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 13th in MLB.

Texas has the seventh-best ERA (3.48) in the majors this season.

The Rangers have a combined 1.147 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Martin Perez (3-1) will take the mound for the Rangers, his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up no earned runs while allowing six hits.

He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Perez has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 4/25/2023 Reds L 7-6 Away Martín Pérez Luke Weaver 4/26/2023 Reds L 5-3 Away Jon Gray Graham Ashcraft 4/27/2023 Yankees L 4-2 Home Andrew Heaney Gerrit Cole 4/28/2023 Yankees W 5-2 Home Jacob deGrom Clarke Schmidt 4/29/2023 Yankees W 2-0 Home Nathan Eovaldi Jhony Brito 4/30/2023 Yankees - Home Martín Pérez Nestor Cortes Jr. 5/2/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Jon Gray Zac Gallen 5/3/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Andrew Heaney Zac Gallen 5/5/2023 Angels - Away Jacob deGrom Tyler Anderson 5/6/2023 Angels - Away - - 5/7/2023 Angels - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.