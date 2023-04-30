The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.386 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Nestor Cortes Jr. and the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Yankees.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .252 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 77.8% of his 27 games this year, with at least two hits in 18.5% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games in 2023 (three of 27), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 48.1% of his games this year, Lowe has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (11.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 40.7% of his games this year (11 of 27), with two or more runs five times (18.5%).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 12 11 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

