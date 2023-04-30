The Texas Rangers and Leody Taveras, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Nestor Cortes Jr. and the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.

Nestor Cortes Jr. TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is batting .216 with four doubles, a triple and three walks.

In seven of 15 games this year (46.7%), Taveras has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 15 games played this year, he has not homered.

Taveras has driven in a run in three games this season (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven games this year (46.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 9 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings