Travis Jankowski Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Yankees - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers and Travis Jankowski, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Jhony Brito and the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski is batting .306 with three doubles, a triple and six walks.
- Jankowski has picked up a hit in 10 of 19 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
- He has not gone deep in his 19 games this year.
- In four games this season, Jankowski has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 36.8% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 15.8%.
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is third in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.39).
- The Yankees surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (26 total, one per game).
- Brito (2-2) takes the mound for the Yankees in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 6.11 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty threw 2 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up a 6.11 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .258 to opposing hitters.
