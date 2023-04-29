When the Texas Rangers (15-11) and New York Yankees (15-12) face off at Globe Life Field on Saturday, April 29, Nathan Eovaldi will get the ball for the Rangers, while the Yankees will send Jhony Brito to the mound. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +140. The matchup's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Eovaldi - TEX (2-2, 5.20 ERA) vs Brito - NYY (2-2, 6.11 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Rangers' game versus the Yankees but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Rangers (-165) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Rangers to take down the Yankees with those odds, and the Rangers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.06.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Adolis García get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Rangers vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 16 times this season and won 10, or 62.5%, of those games.

The Rangers have a record of 7-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (77.8% winning percentage).

Texas has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rangers have a 4-3 record across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Texas combined with its opponents to go over the total six times.

The Yankees have been named as the underdog five times this season but have yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

The Yankees have played as an underdog of +140 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Adolis García 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+135) Josh Jung 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+170) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145) Robbie Grossman 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+240)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Rangers, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 13th 3rd Win AL West +400 - 2nd

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.