Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will hit the field at Globe Life Field against the New York Yankees and Gleyber Torres on Saturday.

The Rangers are -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Yankees (+115). The over/under for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -140 +115 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents are 6-2-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rangers covered in its most recent game with a spread.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers are 10-6 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 62.5% of those games).

Texas has a record of 8-4 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

The Rangers have a 58.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Texas has played in 26 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-8-2).

The Rangers have had a run line set for just two matchups this season, and covered in both.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-5 6-6 6-3 9-8 12-8 3-3

