On Saturday, Nate Lowe (.263 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, six walks and four RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Jhony Brito. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe is hitting .257 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
  • Lowe enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .263 with one homer.
  • Lowe has reached base via a hit in 21 games this year (of 26 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 11.5% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Lowe has had an RBI in 13 games this season (50.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (11.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 11 games this year (42.3%), including multiple runs in five games.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 12
11 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks third in the league.
  • The Yankees have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.39).
  • Yankees pitchers combine to give up 26 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • The Yankees will send Brito (2-2) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.11 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty threw 2 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • In five games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.11, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .258 against him.
